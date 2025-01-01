2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2015 MERCEDES BENZ ML400</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, AMG PKG</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Distance Assist</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Harman/Kardon Sound System</p><p>- Air Suspension<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762992575960_5825009934231054 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

83,854 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC ML 400/ AMG PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13173986

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC ML 400/ AMG PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13173986
  2. 13173986
  3. 13173986
  4. 13173986
  5. 13173986
  6. 13173986
  7. 13173986
  8. 13173986
  9. 13173986
  10. 13173986
  11. 13173986
  12. 13173986
  13. 13173986
  14. 13173986
  15. 13173986
  16. 13173986
  17. 13173986
  18. 13173986
  19. 13173986
  20. 13173986
  21. 13173986
  22. 13173986
  23. 13173986
  24. 13173986
  25. 13173986
  26. 13173986
  27. 13173986
  28. 13173986
  29. 13173986
  30. 13173986
  31. 13173986
  32. 13173986
  33. 13173986
  34. 13173986
  35. 13173986
  36. 13173986
  37. 13173986
  38. 13173986
  39. 13173986
  40. 13173986
  41. 13173986
  42. 13173986
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,854KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB0FA524072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES BENZ ML400

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL, AMG PKG

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Distance Assist

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Harman/Kardon Sound System

- Air Suspension

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Reservoir
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
93 L Fuel Tank
3.90 Rear Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.0L DOHC 24-Valve Turbocharged V6
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
970 kgs (6
548 lbs)
Keyfob Window Activation and Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Audi A5 Technik/ S-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Audi A5 Technik/ S-LINE/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 105,192 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Honda CR-V Sport AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 70,673 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Leaf SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION for sale in Richmond, BC
2013 Nissan Leaf SV/ CLEAN TITLE/ NAVIGATION 139,278 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class