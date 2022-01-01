Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

58,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

GT

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

58,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8081215
  Stock #: P605052
  VIN: 4A4AJ4AW7FE605052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/premium Fabric Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE! 2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT! With only 58000KM!!!



Options include:



- Cruise control



- Bluetooth



- Automatic transmission



- Backup camera



- Heated seats



AND MUCH MORE



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

