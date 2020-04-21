Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT SL

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 4892001
  2. 4892001
  3. 4892001
  4. 4892001
Contact Seller

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,900KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4892001
  • Stock #: P72538A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN256118
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

The CarFax Report for this recent trade-in notes that this Nissan Murano is "One Owner Low Kms (and) No Reported Accidents" which means this mid size SUV is a nice clean vehicle ideal for an active family looking for a mid size SUV with All Wheel Drive handling and a range of convenient features such as moon roof, navigation, power locks and windows etc. This Platinum SL model Murano is shown in dark Blue on Black interior. All OpenRoad Lexus Richmond preowned vehicles are inspected by our Technicians and reconditioned for your safety & peace of mind. All OpenRoad preowned vehicles come with warranty & Exchange Policy. Shop in confidence for your next vehicle at BC's largest Lexus dealership - OpenRoad Lexus Richmond, conveniently located in the Richmond Auto Mall.

Additional Features
  • RAMA Certified

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2017 Infiniti Q60 3....
 18,717 KM
$37,989 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 8A...
 17,585 KM
$59,989 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 43,720 KM
$36,989 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Send A Message