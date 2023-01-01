2015 Nissan Sentra

$14,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 7 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9851615

9851615 Stock #: 9UTNA64708

9UTNA64708 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL664708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 48,768 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.