2015 Nissan Sentra

48,768 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

2015 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9851615
  • Stock #: 9UTNA64708
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL664708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,768 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

