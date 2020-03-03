2015 Porsche Cayenne

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini

Rain sensing front wipers

Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Concealed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Rear fog lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Diameter of tires: 19.0 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured grille

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Navigation System

Driver seat memory

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

DVD-Audio

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Heated windshield washer jets

Wheel Diameter: 19

Beverage cooler in glovebox

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Door pockets: Driver

Self-leveling headlights

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Wheel Width: 8.5

Five 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look/piano black dash trim

Metal-look/piano black door trim

Intercooled Supercharger

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Metal-look/piano black center console trim

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 80 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1496 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km

AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Manual child safety locks

Lithium ion motor battery

Front Head Room: 1005 mm

Overall Length: 4855 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3050 kg

Curb weight: 2350 kg

Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Overall height: 1705 mm

Front Hip Room: 1467 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1690 L

Overall Width: 1939 mm

ParkAssist front and rear reverse sensing system

Wheelbase: 2895 mm

