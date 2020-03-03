Menu
2015 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid (Tiptronic)

2015 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid (Tiptronic)

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,655KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797252
  • Stock #: P545728A
  • VIN: WP1AE2A29FLA51164
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

New Arrival! This 2015 Porsche Cayenne is for sale today. This SUV has 63,655 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L 1 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
  • Clock: Analog
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Concealed antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 50
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Body-coloured grille
  • Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Navigation System
  • Driver seat memory
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • DVD-Audio
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • Beverage cooler in glovebox
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Wheel Width: 8.5
  • Five 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look/piano black dash trim
  • Metal-look/piano black door trim
  • Intercooled Supercharger
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Metal-look/piano black center console trim
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 80 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1496 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
  • AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Lithium ion motor battery
  • Front Head Room: 1005 mm
  • Overall Length: 4855 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3050 kg
  • Curb weight: 2350 kg
  • Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Overall height: 1705 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1467 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1690 L
  • Overall Width: 1939 mm
  • ParkAssist front and rear reverse sensing system
  • Wheelbase: 2895 mm

