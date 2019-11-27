Menu
2015 RAM 1500

SLT

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,105KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4387884
  • Stock #: P531512
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6FS531512
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows! This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2015 Ram 1500 is for sale today. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87105 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT6FS531512 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • Aluminum spare wheel rim
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Rear bench
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Liftgate window: Power
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 265 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 1013 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1041 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1676 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1605 mm
  • Overall Length: 5817 mm
  • Overall Width: 2017 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1669 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3556 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1041 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • SiriusXM
  • Rear Leg Room: 1024 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3084 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1605 mm
  • Overall height: 1969 mm
  • Curb weight: 2336 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

