2015 RAM 1500

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Aluminum spare wheel rim Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

CHROME BUMPERS

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Rear bench

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7

Passenger vanity mirrors

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Auxilliary engine cooler

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Liftgate window: Power

Electric power steering

Door pockets: Driver

UConnect wireless connectivity

Passenger and Rear

Clock: In-radio display

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 1013 mm

Front Leg Room: 1041 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1676 mm

Front Hip Room: 1605 mm

Overall Length: 5817 mm

Overall Width: 2017 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1669 mm

Wheelbase: 3556 mm

Front Head Room: 1041 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Manual child safety locks

SiriusXM

Rear Leg Room: 1024 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3084 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1605 mm

Overall height: 1969 mm

Curb weight: 2336 kg

