2015 RAM 1500

73,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
LP Auto

604-321-7668

SPORT

Location

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

73,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8289126
  • Stock #: P532216
  • VIN: 3C6JR7CT1FG532216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Bucket Seats [black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # P532216
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN!!! 2017 RAM 1500 Sport 5.7L HEMI! With only 34000KM!!!!



Options include:

- Keyless entry

- In Bed Tool Box

- Side step bars

- Navigation

- Heated Steering Wheel

- 4x4 Select 

- Bedliner

- Backup camera

- 150v AC Input





AND MUCH MORE!!!!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

