2015 SUBARU BRZ

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2000$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Automatic Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2015 Subaru BRZ

51,761 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru BRZ

CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ LOW KM

12430357

2015 Subaru BRZ

CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,761KM
VIN JF1ZCAC18F9601952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 601952
  • Mileage 51,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 SUBARU BRZ

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2000$, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Automatic Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

4.10 Axle Ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer

Additional Features

USB
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Aha radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
SMS text messaging capability
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/DivX -inc: radio data system
8-speaker system including amplifier
WMV
MP4
3.5mm auxiliary jack
Pioneer w/Seek-Scan
voice activated in-dash GPS navigation system w/6.1 high-resolution touch screen
Sirius/XM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Subaru BRZ