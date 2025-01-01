Menu
<p>2015<span> </span>TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD PRO</p><p><span>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</span></p><p><span>CLEAN TITLE</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span>Highlight Feature:</span><span> </span></p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- Cruise Control<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751323103918_11467084493693425 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p>

2015 Toyota 4Runner

96,032 KM

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE

12706737

2015 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD PRO/ CLEAN TITLE

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,032KM
VIN JTEBU5JRXF5233611

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,032 KM

2015 TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD PRO

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE


Highlight Feature: 

- Backup Camera

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
gas shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
595.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
starter
Heavy Duty Battery
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
alternator and heater and stainless steel exhaust system
coil springs and stabilizer bar
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
706 kgs (5
965 lbs)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Toyota 4Runner