2015 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan S CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
118,236KM
VIN 2T1BURHE8FC326368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 118,236 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2015 Toyota Corolla