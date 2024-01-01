Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

118,236 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Used
118,236KM
VIN 2T1BURHE8FC326368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

2015 Toyota Corolla