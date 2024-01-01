$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE ECO CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Used
206,505KM
VIN 2T1BPRHE7FC464832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 206,505 KM
