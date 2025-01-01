Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p> CLEAN TITLE</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1748995617159_49132895835236223 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Voice control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>-  Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

57,766 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12955283

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12955283
  2. 12955283
  3. 12955283
  4. 12955283
  5. 12955283
  6. 12955283
  7. 12955283
  8. 12955283
  9. 12955283
  10. 12955283
  11. 12955283
  12. 12955283
  13. 12955283
  14. 12955283
  15. 12955283
  16. 12955283
  17. 12955283
  18. 12955283
  19. 12955283
  20. 12955283
  21. 12955283
  22. 12955283
  23. 12955283
  24. 12955283
  25. 12955283
  26. 12955283
  27. 12955283
  28. 12955283
  29. 12955283
  30. 12955283
  31. 12955283
  32. 12955283
  33. 12955283
  34. 12955283
Contact Seller
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,766KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6FC413850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,766 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 CLEAN TITLE


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Automatic Climate Control

- Voice control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

-  Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
80 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 Lexus NX NX 350 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Lexus NX NX 350 AWD/ LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 35,799 KM $45,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT/ NO ACCIDENT/ LOW KM 66,291 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC/ NO ACCIDENT/ AMG PKG/ BC LOCAL 125,787 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Toyota Corolla