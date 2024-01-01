Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

92,935 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander

LTD AWD

2015 Toyota Highlander

LTD AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,935KM
VIN 5TDDKRFHXFS144528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,935 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2015 Toyota Highlander