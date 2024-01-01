$29,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander
LTD AWD
2015 Toyota Highlander
LTD AWD
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,935KM
VIN 5TDDKRFHXFS144528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,935 KM
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
