<p>2015 TOYOTA SIENNA XLE AWD</p><p><span>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</span></p><p><br></p><p><span>Highlight Feature:</span><span> </span></p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Power Sliding Door</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- 3 Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751261524854_3983547982694604 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><span></span></p>

2015 Toyota Sienna

37,805 KM

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

12703695

2015 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,805KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH5482
  • Mileage 37,805 KM

2015 TOYOTA SIENNA XLE AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION


Highlight Feature: 

- Backup Camera

- Power Sliding Door

- Power Sunroof

- 3 Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2015 Toyota Sienna