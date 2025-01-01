Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

58,700 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline at Tip

13070275

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Trendline at Tip

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,700KM
VIN 3VW217AU9FM075413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2015 Volkswagen Golf