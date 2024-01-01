$17,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX
A-SPEC
2016 Acura ILX
A-SPEC
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
204,683KM
Used
VIN 19UDE2F88GA802541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Luster (MET)
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 204,683 KM
