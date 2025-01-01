Menu
2016ACURA MDX 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT


Highlight Features
- Backup Camera
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Power Sunroof
- Memory Seats
- CD Player
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2016 Acura MDX

137,603 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

12853541

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 4dr Nav Pkg

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,603KM
VIN 5FRYD4H45GB503961

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,603 KM

2016ACURA MDX 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Power Tailgate

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Tires: P245/55R19 AS
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
4.33 Axle Ratio
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2575 kg
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2-position memory and 8-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2016 Acura MDX