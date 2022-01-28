Menu
2016 Acura MDX

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

Navigation Package

2016 Acura MDX

Navigation Package

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8225598
  Stock #: P504345
  VIN: 5FRYD4H4XGB504345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Pearl [white]
  • Interior Colour Ebony W/leather-trimmed Seats [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P504345
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL 2016 Acura MDX Tech Package! Only 95000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry
- navigation
- heated steering wheel
- forward collision mitigation warning
- lane keeping assist 
- heated seats
- sunroof
- automatic headlights
- dual zone automatic climate control
- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

