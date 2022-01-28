2016 Acura MDX

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8225598

8225598 Stock #: P504345

P504345 VIN: 5FRYD4H4XGB504345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Diamond Pearl [white]

Interior Colour Ebony W/leather-trimmed Seats [black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # P504345

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cylinder Deactivation Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.