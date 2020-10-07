Menu
2016 Audi RS 7

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Audi RS 7

2016 Audi RS 7

4.0T

2016 Audi RS 7

4.0T

Location

29,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5954007
  Stock #: F902307
  VIN: WUAW2AFC4GN902307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/valcona Leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # F902307
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

INCREDIBLE 2016 Audi RS 7 Sportback! Only 29000kms! Option include:



- keyless entry

- keyless start

- navigation

- heated seats

- sunroof

- parking sensors

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth

- Bose Audio



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Limited Slip Differential
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport Suspension
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto-levelling suspension
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Adaptive suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

