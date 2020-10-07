2016 Audi RS 7

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Suspension Sport Suspension Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Cylinder Deactivation Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear window blind DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto-levelling suspension Trunk/hatch auto-latch Adaptive suspension Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right CD-MP3 decoder

