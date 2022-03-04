$55,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2016 BMW 750Li
2016 BMW 750Li
xDrive
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
78,976KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8507345
- Stock #: P85021A
- VIN: WBA7F2C58GG417896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 78,976 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6