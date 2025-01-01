Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 BMW I8</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Harman/ Kardon Sound System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756943771201_9956551283863608 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2016 BMW i8

39,403 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 BMW i8

CLEAN TITLE/ HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
12935960

2016 BMW i8

CLEAN TITLE/ HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER/ BC LOCAL/ LOW KM

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12935960.749080448?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 12935960
  3. 12935960
  4. 12935960
  5. 12935960
  6. 12935960
  7. 12935960
  8. 12935960
  9. 12935960
  10. 12935960
  11. 12935960
  12. 12935960
  13. 12935960
  14. 12935960
  15. 12935960
  16. 12935960
  17. 12935960
  18. 12935960
  19. 12935960
  20. 12935960
  21. 12935960
  22. 12935960
  23. 12935960
  24. 12935960
  25. 12935960
  26. 12935960
  27. 12935960
  28. 12935960
  29. 12935960
  30. 12935960
  31. 12935960
  32. 12935960
  33. 12935960
  34. 12935960
  35. 12935960
  36. 12935960
  37. 12935960
  38. 12935960
  39. 12935960
  40. 12935960
Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,403KM
VIN WBY2Z2C52GV674759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 39,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW I8

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heads-Up Display

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Harman/ Kardon Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- CD Player

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Folding Cargo Cover
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
360w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
11 Speakers

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Coloured Bodyside Insert
Composite/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
42 L Fuel Tank

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
3.68 Axle Ratio
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Residual Heat Recirculation
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Part-Time All-Wheel
Driver & Passenger Electric Seats
Engine: 1.5L DOHC Turbo 3-Cylinder
Tires: P215/45 R20 Front & P245/40 R20 Rear
7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.1 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ POWER LEATHER SEATS for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ POWER LEATHER SEATS 30,652 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Trax LT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Chevrolet Trax LT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 29,435 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 167,213 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2016 BMW i8