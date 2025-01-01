Menu
2016 CADILLAC ATS LUXURY

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2016 Cadillac ATS

45,663 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Cadillac ATS

Luxury Collection/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12925439

2016 Cadillac ATS

Luxury Collection/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,663KM
VIN 1G6AB5SXXG0194152

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,663 KM

2016 CADILLAC ATS LUXURY

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Media / Nav / Comm

antenna

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote
Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Driver Information Centre
STEERING WHEEL
Air filtration system
Coat hooks
Instrument cluster
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
air bag
Front and Rear Park Assist
safety belts
Passenger sensing system
Trunk emergency release handle
Child seat restraint system

Suspension

Suspension

Trim

Grille

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive

Exterior

LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
2.0L TURBO
Exhaust
Armrest
DOHC
Trunk release
SPORT
battery
rocker panel
WINDSHIELD
Visors
lamp
body-colour
MIRRORS
Front and rear reading lights
headrests
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Interior
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
Shift lever
Lighting
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
driver and front passenger
Seat
I4
4-wheel disc
Electric
3-point
all seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Rear axle
front and rear body-colour
front centre
rear child security
warning messages and vehicle information
maintenance free with rundown protection
for child safety seats
rear-window
heated driver and front passenger
solar absorbing
DI
outboard seats
Drivetrain
dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Fascias
Solar-Ray light-tinted
rear centre with cupholders
integral front and rear
Brembo front
performance 4-wheel antilock
dual-zone automatic
5.7 colour display includes driver personalization
active aero
adjustable 2-way
electroluminescent
Lighting accent
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position presets for power driver seat
and outside mirrors
Recovery hook
front or rear location
Retained accessory power power windows
ZF premium rack-and-pinion
driver- and passenger-side rear
Bluetooth For Phone/Audio
Automatic Stop/Start (Not available when (M3L) 6-speed manual transmission is ordered.)
manual tilt and telescoping
heated rim
centre console mounted
projector type halogen
power with front express-up and down
galvano chrome accented
includes flash-to-pass and Twilight Sentinel
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour
manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps
rear split-folding with armrest and trunk pass-through access door
front with shifter
leather-wrapped rim
and rear express-down with passenger lockout feature
sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened.
electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
overhead includes reading lamps and OnStar controls
and cargo area lamp
LED spotlights in doors and overhead console
VVT with Automatic Stop/Start (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm
295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 rpm)
2.85 ratio (Upgradeable to (GW6) 3.27 rear axle when (M3L) 6-speed manual transmission is ordered.)
uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition (Also included when (Y26) Cadillac CUE and Navigation is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2016 Cadillac ATS