2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,158KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4849713
  • Stock #: 19703551A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG5GH197411
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, SiriusXM! This Dodge Charger is bold, muscular, and loaded with heritage. This 2016 Dodge Charger is for sale today. Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 51,158 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXJG5GH197411 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Aluminum center console trim
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: V
  • Tires: Profile: 55
  • Diameter of tires: 19.0
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Radio data system
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Wheel Diameter: 19
  • Aluminum dash trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • UConnect wireless connectivity
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Fuel Capacity: 70 L
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 467 L
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 981 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1061 mm
  • Overall Width: 1905 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Head Room: 931 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
  • SiriusXM
  • Front Hip Room: 1428 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1510 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1425 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1019 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3052 mm
  • Curb weight: 1900 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2426 kg
  • Overall Length: 5040 mm
  • Overall height: 1479 mm
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 3 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

