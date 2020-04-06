2016 Dodge Charger

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Aluminum center console trim Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55

Diameter of tires: 19.0 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Rear door type: Trunk

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Heated windshield washer jets

Wheel Diameter: 19

Aluminum dash trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

UConnect wireless connectivity

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Premium Sound Package

Clock: In-radio display

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Max cargo capacity: 467 L

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 981 mm

Front Leg Room: 1061 mm

Overall Width: 1905 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 931 mm

Manual child safety locks

Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims

SiriusXM

Front Hip Room: 1428 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1510 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1425 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1019 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm

Wheelbase: 3052 mm

Curb weight: 1900 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2426 kg

Overall Length: 5040 mm

Overall height: 1479 mm

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

3 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.