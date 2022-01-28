Menu
2016 Dodge Charger

81,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

SXT

SXT

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8271075
  Stock #: P257222
  VIN: 2C3CDXHGXGH257222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black [black]
  • Interior Colour Tungsten/black W/sport Cloth Bucket Seats [grey]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER NICE 2016 Dodge Charger SXT!!! With only 81000KM!!!  Options include:



- Keyless entry

- Heated Seats

- Navigation

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Automatic Headlights

- Alpine Sounds System

- Sunroof

- Power Options

- Cruise control

- 60/40 Rear folding Seats

- Bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

