2016 Ford Escape

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 7 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10400433

10400433 Stock #: 1UTNA24419

1UTNA24419 VIN: 1FMCU9J9XGUA24419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 128,794 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic (446) - Automatic Magnetic (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.