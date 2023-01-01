Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

128,794 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium - 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium - 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,794KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10400433
  • Stock #: 1UTNA24419
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J9XGUA24419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,794 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic (446) - Automatic
Magnetic (MET)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2022 Toyota Prius PR...
 20,226 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 128,794 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 26,457 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory