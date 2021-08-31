2016 Ford Explorer

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7763949

7763949 Stock #: PD07330

PD07330 VIN: 1FM5K8FH8GGD07330

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat [red]

Interior Colour Ebony Black W/perf Leather-trimmed Heated/cooled

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # PD07330

Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls turn-by-turn navigation directions Trim Leather upholstery Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Navigation System Adjustable Pedals Panic Alarm Trailer Sway Control rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.