Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 7763949
  2. 7763949
  3. 7763949
  4. 7763949
  5. 7763949
  6. 7763949
  7. 7763949
  8. 7763949
  9. 7763949
  10. 7763949
  11. 7763949
  12. 7763949
  13. 7763949
  14. 7763949
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7763949
  • Stock #: PD07330
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH8GGD07330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat [red]
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black W/perf Leather-trimmed Heated/cooled
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PD07330
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT 2016 Ford Explorer Limited! Only 71000kms! Options include:



- remote entry

- remote starter

- push button start

- automatic headlights 

- heated seats

- cooled seats

- 3rd row seating

- heated steering wheel

- Bluetooth





AND LOTS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $595. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Leather upholstery
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Panic Alarm
Trailer Sway Control
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LP Auto

2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 24,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 76,500 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 75,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory