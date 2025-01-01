Menu
2016 FORD MUSTANG FAST BACK ECOBOOST PREMIUM PKG

TRUE PRICE NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2K. BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2016 Ford Mustang

133,329 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

Conv EcoBoost Premium/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12774758

2016 Ford Mustang

Conv EcoBoost Premium/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,329KM
VIN 1FATP8UH8G5300881

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UC-7290A
  • Mileage 133,329 KM

2016 FORD MUSTANG FAST BACK ECOBOOST PREMIUM PKG

TRUE PRICE NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT OVER 2K. BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Memory Seats

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Power Convertible Top w/Lining
Glass Rear Window and Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

