Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749081820036_6889761806224497 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2016 Ford Transit Connect

85,767 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12608755

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12608755
  2. 12608755
  3. 12608755
  4. 12608755
  5. 12608755
  6. 12608755
  7. 12608755
  8. 12608755
  9. 12608755
  10. 12608755
  11. 12608755
  12. 12608755
  13. 12608755
  14. 12608755
  15. 12608755
  16. 12608755
  17. 12608755
  18. 12608755
  19. 12608755
  20. 12608755
  21. 12608755
  22. 12608755
  23. 12608755
  24. 12608755
  25. 12608755
  26. 12608755
  27. 12608755
  28. 12608755
  29. 12608755
  30. 12608755
  31. 12608755
  32. 12608755
  33. 12608755
  34. 12608755
  35. 12608755
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,767KM
VIN NM0LS7F79G1241433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5377
  • Mileage 85,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Power Window& Locks

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
730.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Reflector Halogen Headlamps

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
odometer
240 lbs)
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
377 kgs (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM/ BACKUP CAMERA 57,766 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model X AWD/ NO ACCIDENT for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Tesla Model X AWD/ NO ACCIDENT 56,239 KM $85,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD HSE LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD HSE LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 99,778 KM $21,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2016 Ford Transit Connect