+ taxes & licensing
604-321-7668
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7
604-321-7668
+ taxes & licensing
LIKE NEW 2016 Honda CR-V Touring! Only 51000kms! Options include:
- keyless entry
- automatic headlights
- sunroof
- leather seats
- Bluetooth
- heated seats
- rearview camera
- cruise control
- navigation
AND TONS MORE!
Low lease/finance rates
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives
All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!
Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0
Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto
Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver
Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7