2016 Honda Odyssey

113,186 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

EX-L RES

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

113,186KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9980318
  • Stock #: 9UTNA09160
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H61GB509160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA09160
  • Mileage 113,186 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

