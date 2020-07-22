Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

64,270 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
GL - Heated Seats / No Dealer Fees

Location

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

64,270KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5587134
  • Stock #: PA5153A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3GH694949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA5153A
  • Mileage 64,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and much more! Please contact us for further details **Price is net of all rebates and there are no extra fees**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
