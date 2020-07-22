2016 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
604-736-282
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
604-736-282
+ taxes & licensing
Equipped with option like Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and much more! Please contact us for further details **Price is net of all rebates and there are no extra fees**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9