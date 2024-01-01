Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Veloster

128,985 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Base DCT

Watch This Vehicle
12046531

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Base DCT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,985KM
VIN KMHTC6AD9GU290598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA90598
  • Mileage 128,985 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 66,681 KM $22,299 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 38,591 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XLE 8-Pass 10,992 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Veloster