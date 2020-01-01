Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Infiniti QX70

S Tech Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX70

S Tech Package

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 4408644
  2. 4408644
  3. 4408644
  4. 4408644
  5. 4408644
  6. 4408644
  7. 4408644
  8. 4408644
  9. 4408644
  10. 4408644
  11. 4408644
  12. 4408644
Contact Seller

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4408644
  • Stock #: P751018
  • VIN: Jn8cs1mw9gm751018
Exterior Colour
Black Obsidian [black]
Interior Colour
Graphite W/quilted Leather-appointed Seat Trim [g
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
  • Bodyside mouldings
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Speed Sensitive Wipers
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2009 Audi TTS 2.0T
 59,500 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Toua...
 25,000 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Tacoma B...
 22,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Send A Message