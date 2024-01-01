Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

89,182 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD EX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD EX Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,182KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA5XGG151473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA51473
  • Mileage 89,182 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 49,546 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 5,155 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 66,173 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento