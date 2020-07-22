Low Mileage! Unexpected capability meets unparalleled comfort. A perfect SUV for your next great adventure. This 2016 Kia Sorento is for sale today. The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 12,345 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee applicable for all used vehicles.Dealer #30806. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Diameter of tires: 19.0
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
AC power outlet: 1
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Door pockets: Driver
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Overall Width: 1890 mm
Curb Weight: 1860 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1433 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
UVO
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
UVO2
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Wheelbase: 2780 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm
Overall Length: 4760 mm
Rear Collision Warning
Overall height: 1690 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
3rd Row Hip Room: 1053 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1342 mm
Front Head Room: 1004 mm
Front Hip Room: 1439 mm
Front Leg Room: 1120 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1500 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2550 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2066 L
Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
