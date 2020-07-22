2016 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Diameter of tires: 19.0 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 AC power outlet: 1 Piano black door trim Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Total Number of Speakers: 10 Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Door pockets: Driver Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Driver and passenger heated-cushion Rear heat ducts with separate controls Metal-look/piano black dash trim Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall Width: 1890 mm Curb Weight: 1860 kg Rear Hip Room: 1433 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio 3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille UVO HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Leather/piano black shift knob trim UVO2 Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents 3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Wheelbase: 2780 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm Overall Length: 4760 mm Rear Collision Warning Overall height: 1690 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate 3rd Row Hip Room: 1053 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1342 mm Front Head Room: 1004 mm Front Hip Room: 1439 mm Front Leg Room: 1120 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1500 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2550 kg Max cargo capacity: 2066 L Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

