2016 Land Rover Range Rover

29,584 KM

Details

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Sport DIESEL Td6 HSE

Location

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

29,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8267088
  • Stock #: RX29095A
  • VIN: SALWR2KF9GA637401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 29,584 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

