2016 Lexus NX 200t

126,245 KM

Details Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2016 Lexus NX 200t

2016 Lexus NX 200t

6A

2016 Lexus NX 200t

6A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

126,245KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8690840
  Stock #: NP05655A
  VIN: JTJBARBZ3G2061313

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # NP05655A
  Mileage 126,245 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-XXXX

604-273-5533

