Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus NX 300h

146,164 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus NX 300h

2016 Lexus NX 300h

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus NX 300h

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 10519785
  2. 10519785
  3. 10519785
  4. 10519785
  5. 10519785
  6. 10519785
  7. 10519785
  8. 10519785
  9. 10519785
  10. 10519785
  11. 10519785
  12. 10519785
  13. 10519785
  14. 10519785
  15. 10519785
  16. 10519785
  17. 10519785
  18. 10519785
  19. 10519785
  20. 10519785
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10519785
  • Stock #: 9UTNA40825
  • VIN: JTJBJRBZ2G2040825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Saddle Tan/Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,164 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2018 Lexus RX 350 L 8A
 42,483 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300
 42,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 7,207 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory