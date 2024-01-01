Menu
At Trust Auto Sales we provide:

-Provide Carfax  

-Provide one month powertrain warranty 

-All of vehicles have inspections

-Access an extensive range of both new and pre-owned vehicles

-Lowest interest rates

-Easy finance options

 

Call 604-585-2818 778-929-6880 or visit www.trustautosales.ca for more information

 

Call Nathan 778-929-6880

 

Trust Auto Sales

 

10305 King George Blvd Surrey BC

 

Dealer #: 40144 / Dealer #: D50345

 

Looking for the ultimate car shopping experience? Look no further! Trust Auto Sales is proud to announce our TWO fantastic locations right here in town!

 

Trust Auto Sales Richmond,  3691 No. 3 Road Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

 

Trust Auto Sales Surrey, 10305 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C  V3T 2W6

 

Why Choose Trust Auto Sales?

 

Double the Inventory: Access an extensive range of both new and pre-owned vehicles across our two locations.

 

Convenient Locations: Were closer than ever! Whether youre close to Richmond or Surrey, our showrooms are easily accessible for your convenience.

 

Expert Assistance: Our team of experts is dedicated to making your car-buying journey smooth and enjoyable.

 

Visit Both Locations Today!

 

Cant decide? No problem! Visit both locations to compare and contrast your favorite models. Our team will be delighted to assist you every step of the way.

 

Dealer #: 40144 / Dealer #: D50345

 

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications.

2016 Mazda CX-3

37,533 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-3

4dr Gs

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

4dr Gs

Location

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

778-995-9886

Contact Seller

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,533KM
Used
VIN JM1DKBC75G0114747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C114747
  • Mileage 37,533 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Trust Auto Group

Trust Auto Group

3691 No.3 Rd., Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mazda CX-3