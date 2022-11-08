Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

164,679 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

778-608-5643

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Nav, Bose Audio, Moonroof

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Nav, Bose Audio, Moonroof

Clutch

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

164,679KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9370702
  Stock #: 16312
  VIN: JM3KE4DY8G0814271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16312
  • Mileage 164,679 KM

Vehicle Description

We are an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car-shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with 360-degree photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars come with a 90-day / 6,000km warranty, free to-your-door delivery, and are backed by a 10-day / 750km money-back guarantee. List prices do not include tax or $599 Clutch Vehicle Preparation Fee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/11/2022 with an estimated $2566.82 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Bose Audio
Adaptive Front Lighting System
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Radar Cruise Control
Led Headlights
8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
7” Touchscreen Display
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
USB & AUX Port
Advanced Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Control

Clutch

Clutch

BC

5400 Minoru Blvd, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B3

778-608-5643

