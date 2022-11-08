2016 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 6 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9370702

9370702 Stock #: 16312

16312 VIN: JM3KE4DY8G0814271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16312

Mileage 164,679 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Automatic on/off headlights Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitoring System Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Navigation Bose Audio Adaptive Front Lighting System TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Radar Cruise Control Led Headlights 8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT 40/20/40 Split Rear Seats 7” Touchscreen Display Power Moonroof w/Tilt USB & AUX Port Advanced Keyless Entry System Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Control

