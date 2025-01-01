Menu
2016 MAZDA MAZDA5 GT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Highlight Features
- Power Window& Lock
- Heated Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Dash Cam
- Automatic Climate Control
- CD Player
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Tires: P205/50R17 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
2 tweeters
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock
USB and auxiliary audio input
SiriusXM satellite radio and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio profile

2016 Mazda MAZDA5