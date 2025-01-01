$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA5
GT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ POWER SUNROOF
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MAZDA MAZDA5 GT
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Power Window& Lock
- Heated Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Dash Cam
- Automatic Climate Control
- CD Player
- FM/AM Radio
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
DL#40299 UC Auto
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
