2016 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><strong>2016 MAZDA MAZDA 6 GT</strong></p><p><strong>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</strong></p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761260907861_6424224809356743 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Backup Camera</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Bose Sound System</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Power Sunroof</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Climate Control</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Air Condition</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Power Window& Locks</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Heated Seats</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Voice Control</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology</span></strong></p><p><strong><span>- Variable Driving Mode</span></strong></p><p><strong><strong>- Cruise Control</strong></strong><br></p><p><strong>- Traction Control</strong></p><p><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></p><p><strong> </strong><br></p><p><strong>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

164,015 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13106342

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13106342.754832687?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13106342
  3. 13106342
  4. 13106342
  5. 13106342
  6. 13106342
  7. 13106342
  8. 13106342
  9. 13106342
  10. 13106342
  11. 13106342
  12. 13106342
  13. 13106342
  14. 13106342
  15. 13106342
  16. 13106342
  17. 13106342
  18. 13106342
  19. 13106342
  20. 13106342
  21. 13106342
  22. 13106342
  23. 13106342
  24. 13106342
  25. 13106342
  26. 13106342
  27. 13106342
  28. 13106342
  29. 13106342
  30. 13106342
  31. 13106342
  32. 13106342
  33. 13106342
  34. 13106342
  35. 13106342
  36. 13106342
  37. 13106342
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,015KM
VIN JM1GJ1W58G1465781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,015 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MAZDA MAZDA 6 GT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE FREE CARFAX REPORT, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Feature:

- Backup Camera

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Climate Control

- Air Condition

- Power Window& Locks

- Heated Seats

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- Cruise Control

- Traction Control

- AND MUCH MORE

 

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P225/45R19 AS -inc: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
11 Speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19 High Lustre Gunmetal Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Vinyl/Metal-Look Console Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2015 Nissan Murano PLATINUM AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Nissan Murano PLATINUM AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ FULLY LOADED 85,016 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Polestar 2 Launch Edition Fastback/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Polestar 2 Launch Edition Fastback/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 100,806 KM $26,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 42,645 KM $37,500 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2016 Mazda MAZDA6