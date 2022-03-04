Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Sports Tourer

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Sports Tourer

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8470203
  • Stock #: P395569
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB7GJ395569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White [white]
  • Interior Colour Black/black W/leather Upholstery (2xx) [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P395569
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED!!! 2016 Mercedes B250 4MATIC AMG! With 60000KM!



Options include:



- AMG Styling package



- 18" AMG rims



- Navigation



- Panoramic sunroof



- Heated seats



- Keyless GO



- Bluetooth



AND MUCH MORE!





All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Manual driver lumbar support

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

