2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

P337484 VIN: WDDKJ6HB5GF337484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White [white]

Interior Colour Black/black W/leather Upholstery [black]

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # P337484

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 4-way driver lumbar support Power 4-way passenger lumbar support CD-MP3 decoder

