2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 5 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10051812

10051812 Stock #: 1UTNA10744

1UTNA10744 VIN: WDCTG4GB3GJ210744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 167,537 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.