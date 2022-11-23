Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

81,484 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

4MATIC

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

81,484KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9434478
  • Stock #: 1UTNA25924
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4GF025924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,484 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

