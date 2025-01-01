Menu
<p>2016 NISSAN NV200 </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1748045678905_45541791678818855 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Air Condition</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

112,787 KM

Used
112,787KM
VIN 3N6CM0KN5GK699670

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC-7217B
  • Mileage 112,787 KM

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
HD 110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve 4 Cylinder
5.407 Axle Ratio
49-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54.9 L Fuel Tank

Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver's seat w/manual lumbar and armrest and 4-way manual passenger's seat
Vanity w/Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Splash Guards
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 185/60R15 High-Load AS

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Integrated roof antenna

Dashboard Storage
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
GVWR: 2155kgs (4
751 lbs)

