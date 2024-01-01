$33,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Porsche Macan
S
2016 Porsche Macan
S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$33,499
+ taxes & licensing
109,654KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WP1AB2A52GLB43933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA43933
- Mileage 109,654 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Infotainment Package
Premium Package Plus
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 22,908 KM $63,999 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y 84,285 KM $48,499 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 51,284 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,499
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2016 Porsche Macan