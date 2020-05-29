Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 7 PASSENGER

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

  1. 5140850
  2. 5140850
  3. 5140850
  4. 5140850
  5. 5140850
  6. 5140850
  7. 5140850
  8. 5140850
  9. 5140850
  10. 5140850
  11. 5140850
  12. 5140850
  13. 5140850
  14. 5140850
  15. 5140850
  16. 5140850
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140850
  • Stock #: F297190
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8G5297180
Exterior Colour
Alpine White [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seat Surfaces [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
LOADED 2016 Toyota 4Runner Limited 7 Seater! Only 89000kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- push button start

- navigation

- rearview camera

- Bluetooth

- sunroof

- leather seats

- automatic headlights

- heated seats



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today!



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application


Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Diversity antenna
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Skid Plates
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • voltmeter
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LP Auto

2008 Toyota Highland...
 179,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac CTS 2d...
 85,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2014 Aston Martin V8...
 11,000 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

Call Dealer

604-321-XXXX

(click to show)

604-321-7668

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory