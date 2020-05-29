2016 Toyota 4Runner

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Diversity antenna Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Skid Plates

SPEED CONTROL

Trailer Hitch Receiver

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

voltmeter

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Power 2-way driver lumbar support

Exterior parking camera rear

